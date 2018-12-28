Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have arrested a suspect wanted in two shootings in North Braddock earlier this year.

Officials say the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Fugitive Squad arrested 20-year-old Courde Daye on Friday morning at a home on West Street in Munhall.

According to police, Daye is accused of shooting an 85-year-old man, multiple times, inside a store on Jones Avenue back on Oct. 19.

The next day, police say Daye allegedly shot a 46-year-old man in that same store.

The first victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The second victim’s injury was not life threatening.

An arrest warrant was issued for Daye the next day.

He will face charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and weapons violations.

He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.