GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A court hearing is set for Friday morning in the case against Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held.

Sheriff Held’s attorney will ask the judge to throw out the remaining charges against him. One charge has already been dismissed.

Held is accused of ordering some of his deputies to work on his re-election campaign. The accusations date back to 2014.

“I filed my motions to have the judge review the sufficiency of the evidence to see if it will stand. I’m asking him to dismiss these two charges that remain against him,” attorney Ryan Tutera said.

Just three weeks ago, a judge declared a mistrial in this corruption case. A juror who had apparently agreed to vote guilty changed his mind.

At a preliminary hearing earlier this year, a retired sheriff’s deputy testified he spent four hours at a time, in uniform and on the clock, doing campaign fundraising work for Sheriff Held.

Sheriff Held had been free on bond since the federal charges were filed in February.

The sheriff has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.