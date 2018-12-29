Filed Under:Coshocton, Deer Poaching

COSHOCTON, Ohio (KDKA) – An Amish man was fined more than $28,000 for poaching a 26-point buck in Coshocton County, Ohio, in November, according to the Coshocton Tribune.

According to court records, 43-year-old Junior Troyer had shot an 8-point buck earlier in the day on Nov. 7. He then went back out hunting in the evening and shot the 26-pointer.

Photo Courtesy of Woodbury Outfitters, woodburyoutfitters.com

Troyer entered pleas of no contest to misdemeanor charges of providing false information while game-checking a deer, attaching a game-check number to a deer that was originally issued to another, taking more than one antlered deer in a licensed year, possessing deer or deer parts without valid tag or permit and attaching an anterless doe game-check number to an antlered deer.

The judge fined Troyer $150 for each charge and $87 in court costs while also ordering him to pay $27,904.46 in restitution to the State of Ohio based on the value of the deer.

