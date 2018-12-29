PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Craving Southern food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southern spots around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to satisfy your cravings.

1. Showcase BBQ

Topping the list is Showcase BBQ. Located at 6800 Frankstown Ave. in Homewood, the spot to score barbecue and more is the highest rated Southern restaurant in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 92 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Derek Z., who reviewed it on Nov. 3, said, “No doubt this is the best barbecue in Pittsburgh. Potato salad blew my mind. Baked beans blew my mind. I have some ribs caught in between my teeth from yesterday that the toothbrush won’t get out and every once in a while I get a little taste of it and it’s blowing my mind right now.”

2. YinzBurgh BBQ

Next up is Bloomfield’s YinzBurgh BBQ, situated at 4903 Baum Blvd. With four stars out of 170 reviews on Yelp, the Southern spot, which offers barbecue and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

Nicole E. said, “The best barbecue in Pittsburgh! Brisket is smoked to perfection, mac n cheese is delicious and their sauces are all homemade and all fantastic! Definitely recommend!”

3. Z-Best BBQ

Central Business District’s Z-Best BBQ, located at 1315 Fifth Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score barbecue and more 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews.

Yelper Bob N. wrote, “The ribs are the best I ever had. They fall right off the bone. The original barbecue sauce was the best too. I also got wings. They are small, but darn good. I really enjoyed the mac n cheese as well.”

4. Pittsburgh Barbecue Company

Pittsburgh Barbecue Company, a catering spot that offers barbecue and more in Banksville, is another go-to, with four stars out of 80 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1000 Banksville Road to see for yourself.

M G. said, “It’s not complicated. If you want fantastic barbecue, this place delivers. Portions are healthy, prices are reasonable and the barbecue is amazing. Had the brisket and pulled pork. Fantastic on both counts. Also, the mac and cheese was delicious.”

5. Birmingham Bridge Tavern

Over in Southside Flats, check out Birmingham Bridge Tavern, which has earned four stars out of 73 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar, which offers barbecue and more, at 2901 Sarah St.

Nicole L. said, “A Southside treasure. Their food is absolutely delicious. With their salads, you get a piece of chicken with every fork full. Fully loaded with deliciousness. High quality service. Amazing draft options as well!”

6. The Dream BBQ

And finally there’s The Dream BBQ, a Homewood South favorite with 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews. Stop by 7600 N. Braddock Ave. to hit up the soul food spot, which offers barbecue and chicken wings, next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.

Pen S. wrote, “Awesome. This is what barbecue is all about. Extremely friendly people. Fair prices. Excellent food. The neighborhood is dicey and the place is is a dive, but the food makes it all okay.”