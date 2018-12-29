Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A chilly but mainly dry night is ahead with clouds breaking gradually through the day Sunday.

Lows Saturday night will stay in the upper 20s with the high Sunday approaching 40.

It looks dry for the Steelers game with some sunshine mixed with clouds.

The warm air returns through the day Monday with the temperature hitting the mid to upper 50s by midnight! The nice temperatures will be offset, though, by rain that will linger most of Monday and into the first hours of 2019.

We could get ¾ inch to 1 inch between Monday and Tuesday morning. That will put us over the edge for the record of all-time wettest year in Pittsburgh, which is currently held by 2004.

Happy New Year! – Kristin Emery