OAKLAND (KDKA) — University of Pittsburgh Police are investigating an off-campus burglary that happened Saturday evening.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Meyran Avenue near Louisa Street.

According to police, a female resident said someone entered her apartment and stole money from the living room. The suspect ran away after seeing the resident.

The resident told police she didn’t know if the suspect was male or female, but said the person was wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the University of Pittsburgh Police Department at (412) 624-2121 or City of Pittsburgh Police (412) 422-6520.

