LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – At least one person is dead after a fire overnight on Saturday in New Castle, Pa.

The Lawrence County coroner confirmed to KDKA that an adult male was found dead along with his dog at the house on Martin Street.

New Castle fire 1 Confirmed Dead In New Castle House Fire

Photo Credit: KDKA

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. and completely destroyed the home.

New Castle Fire2 1 Confirmed Dead In New Castle House Fire

Photo Credit: KDKA

A neighbor’s home was also damaged, although it was believed to be a vacant house that was newly remodeled.

Stay with KDKA.com for this developing story.

