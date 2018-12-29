Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – At least one person is dead after a fire overnight on Saturday in New Castle, Pa.

The Lawrence County coroner confirmed to KDKA that an adult male was found dead along with his dog at the house on Martin Street.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. and completely destroyed the home.

A neighbor’s home was also damaged, although it was believed to be a vacant house that was newly remodeled.

