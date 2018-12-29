Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – FEMA has resumed selling flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program, reversing an earlier decision to limit sales due to the federal government’s partial shutdown, it was announced on Saturday.

“I’m pleased that the federal government has recognized the importance of ensuring that property owners who live in flood-prone areas need the ability to purchase flood insurance through the NFIP,” Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman said. “An interruption in sales would have been extremely risky for property owners who are required to purchase flood insurance in high-risk areas, or who want to take steps to protect their property.”

The government shutdown has no impact on private flood insurance policies.

Homeowners who live in Special Flood Hazard Areas with federal-government backed mortgages, and most other mortgages, are required by their lenders to have flood coverage.