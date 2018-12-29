Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In 2019, you’ll be paying more to use the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Toll hikes will go into effect on Jan. 6.
This is the 11th straight year the Turnpike has raised tolls.
I retired and moved back from Florida after 30+ years in 2008. My first year back, it cost me $70 in toll’s to go from Pittsburgh to Philly (Round trip.) Starting the 1st of Jan, that toll is now $88. And you wonder why I take I-80 across the state, then down to Philly.
Every time I am on I-80, the amount of truck traffic increases. I’ll NEVER take the turnpike, to drive anywhere. They can keep raising the toll’s as much as they want. Every year less and less people use it. In another 10 years, their “Ponzi toll scheme” will be over, when people stop using the turnpike system.