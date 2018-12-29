Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh paramedics are getting a pay raise under a newly approved contract.

The Tribune-Review reports paramedics will see a more than 17-percent pay increase, on average.

Paramedics also begin working 12-hour shifts and their coverage areas will increase in an attempt to reduce overtime.

The contract includes an optional five-year extension and a clause that would scale back paramedics’ base pay should overtime costs exceed $4.3 million, according to the Tribune-Review report.

The city employs 161 paramedics and 24 emergency medical technicians.

Union membership approved the contract by a 129-28 vote, according to the City of Pittsburgh.

The contract takes affect on Wednesday.