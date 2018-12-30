PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – It’s hard to believe, but 2018 is nearly over. Before we turn the calendar to 2019, let’s take a look back at the five biggest stories in Pittsburgh over the past year.

NUMBER 5: Route 30 Landslide And Collapse There were a number of landslides throughout the Pittsburgh area in 2018, which is on track to become the city’s wettest year on record by the end of New Year’s Eve, but the most notable one happened on Route 30 in East Pittsburgh. In early April, landslides and the sagging roadway prompted closures that frustrated commuters. Then, on April 7, a large section of the road collapsed, falling 30 to 40 feet. Two apartment buildings below the landslide were destroyed. It took crews a little less than three months to repair and reopen the road. FULL STORY: Route 30 Collapses In East Pittsburgh, Emergency Declarations Issued (April 7, 2018)

NUMBER 4: Grand Jury Report On Sexual Abuse In The Catholic Church After several delays, an 884-page state grand jury report about sexual abuse in six Pennsylvania dioceses, including Pittsburgh and Greensburg, was released on Aug. 14. The report went back decades and cited 301 priests, clergy and lay teachers with credible allegations against them. There were 99 in the Diocese of Pittsburgh alone. In the wake of the report’s release, Cardinal Donald Wuerl, who was implicated in a sex abuse cover-up scandal, resigned and his name was removed from North Catholic High School. Bishop David Zubik was also accused of participating in cover-ups, but the bishop has repeatedly denied those accusations and has not given any indication that he plans to resign. FULL STORY: 301 ‘Predator Priests’ Named In Pa. Grand Jury Sex Abuse Report: ‘They Were Raping Little Boys & Girls’ (Aug. 14, 2018)

NUMBER 3: Mac Miller Dies The entertainment world was in mourning when rapper Mac Miller was found dead of an apparent overdose at his California home on Sept. 7, but Pittsburgh was hit especially hard by the loss of the Point Breeze native. Fans flocked to the blue slide in Frick Park, which inspired the title for Miller’s debut album and was featured in one of his music videos. Crews put a fresh coat of paint on the blue slide before a memorial that drew thousands. Miller’s death was later ruled an accidental overdose due to a combination of drugs, including fentanyl, and alcohol. In December, Miller was posthumously nominated for his first Grammy. His late album, “Swimming,” is up for Best Rap Album. The winners will be announced on Feb. 10. FULL STORY: Pittsburgh Native Rapper Mac Miller Dead Of Apparent Overdose (Sept. 7, 2018)

NUMBER 2: East Pittsburgh Police Officer Fatally Shoots Antwon Rose II On June 19, 17-year-old Antwon Rose was allegedly shot and killed by East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld. Rose was in a vehicle that Rosfeld pulled over for a felony stop because it matched the description of a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting. Rose and another teenager both got out of the car and ran. Rosfeld allegedly fired at Rose, who was struck multiple times. Rosfeld was charged with criminal homicide. The shooting sparks weeks of protests, including several that shut down major roadways. FULL STORY: Investigation Begins After 17-Year-Old Antwon Rose Fatally Shot By East Pittsburgh Cop While Running Away From Traffic Stop (June 20, 2018)

NUMBER 1: Tree Of Life Synagogue Shooting Eleven people were killed and seven people, including several police officers, were injured in a mass shooting at Squirrel Hill’s Tree of Life Synagogue on Oct. 27. Robert Bowers allegedly entered the synagogue as services were going on, yelling, “All Jews must die.” The shooting has been called the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in the history of the United States. Bowers pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on federal charges. Currently, there is no scheduled date for trial. Support for the Pittsburgh community poured in from all over the world and thousands of dollars were raised for the victims’ families and the survivors of the shooting. President Trump and his family visited the synagogue and the survivors just days after the attack. In the face of tragedy, Pittsburgh came together to prove that we are stronger than hate. FULL STORY: 11 Dead, Several Others Shot At Pittsburgh Synagogue (Oct. 27, 2018)