PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Cranberry Township man who was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle Wednesday night has died.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 22-year-old Aleksander Teimouri was taken off life support early Saturday morning.

Teimouri suffered a severe head injury when officials say he was struck by an SUV while riding his bicycle home from work at a restaurant along Rochester Road in Cranberry Township.

The driver, 51-year-old David Lohr, was allegedly drunk at the time of the crash. He is now charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless driving and driving under the influence.

Teimouri was an organ donor and was placed on life support after the accident so doctors could find recipients.

Services begin Wednesday, with viewings from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry. Teimouri will be buried at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Ferdinand Parish.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to create a fund in Teimouri’s memory that will “be used to establish a scholarship in Aleksander’s name, to help others to achieve their dreams.”