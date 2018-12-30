Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A vehicle fire shut down the Fort Pitt Tunnels on Sunday night as Steelers fans were trying to get home.

The fire broke out just before 8:30 p.m. in the outbound tunnel.

In a photo, a cloud of smoke can be seen inside the tunnel.

According to emergency dispatchers, the Fort Pitt Tunnels were closed in both directions while crews removed the vehicle.

Officials said the inbound lanes reopened around 8:40 p.m.

Allegheny County officials said it was unknown if anyone was injured or if there was any damage to the interior of the tunnel.

