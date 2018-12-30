YEAR IN REVIEWThe Biggest Pittsburgh News Stories Of 2018
  • KDKA TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A vehicle fire shut down the Fort Pitt Tunnels on Sunday night as Steelers fans were trying to get home.

The fire broke out just before 8:30 p.m. in the outbound tunnel.

In a photo, a cloud of smoke can be seen inside the tunnel.

fort pitt tunnel car fire Vehicle Catches Fire In Fort Pitt Tunnel

(Photo Credit: RMadisyn/Twitter)

According to emergency dispatchers, the Fort Pitt Tunnels were closed in both directions while crews removed the vehicle.

Officials said the inbound lanes reopened around 8:40 p.m.

Allegheny County officials said it was unknown if anyone was injured or if there was any damage to the interior of the tunnel.

