Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Elf and Kya

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

After being found as a stray, Elf came to Animal Friends in search of a warm and cozy home. She would benefit from having another friendly cat in her new home to help her continue to learn how to trust people. At just 2 years old, this sweet girl has a long life ahead of her – she just needs to find a loving and patient family to share it with!

To find out more about how to adopt Elf, visit this link!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Kya is an absolute sweetheart who loves everyone she meets! She enjoys the company of most other animals and is looking for a quiet, settled home to call her own. An ideal family for Kya would be one with people who don’t spend long hours away from home. Kya isn’t fond of thunderstorms and will need an experienced family who can help her manage her anxiety and feel safe and relaxed. When she isn’t cuddling, Kya enjoys going for walks and isn’t shy about stopping to roll in the grass!

To find out more about how to adopt Kya, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Willie & Shorty

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

I am a very loving and friendly cat who came here with my friend Goldie when our owner died. While I love the attention of our volunteers, I dream of finding another loving forever home. I just love being loved!

After you get to know me you will also find out that I have a lot to say!

To find out more about how to adopt Willie, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Shorty came into another facility. Was heartworm positive. He lived in a foster with a foster family while going thru treatment. He is a sweetheart. Loves tons of attention. Lived with other foster dogs and did well. Does not like bossy dogs or them jump at his face. Tries to herd other dogs. Will mark until used to a new place, but doing better since being neutered. Likes to lay by you but not a real pappy dog. He is a chow hound so needs limit on food or will get to heavy. Loves treats. Foster said he is happy,excitable,and nosey. Just wants a human to love him and be the king.

To find out more about how to adopt Shorty, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

