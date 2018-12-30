YEAR IN REVIEWThe Biggest Pittsburgh News Stories Of 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour has remained the same since 2009. Since then, 29 states and the District of Columbia have set minimum wages above the federal level. Twenty states have minimum wage increases taking effect around the start of the new year.

Here’s a look at states exceeding the federal minimum wage, with their current wage and, where applicable, the new one:

Alaska: current $9.84, new $9.89.

Arizona: current $10.50, new $11.

Arkansas: current $8.50, new $9.25.

California, more than 25 employees: current $11, new $12.

California, 25 or fewer employees: current $10.50, new $11.

Colorado: current $10.20, new $11.10.

Connecticut: current $10.10.

Delaware: current $8.25, new $8.75.

District of Columbia: current $13.25.

Florida: current $8.25, new $8.46.

Hawaii: current $10.10.

Illinois: current $8.25.

Maine: current $10, new $11.

Maryland: current: $10.10.

Massachusetts: current $11, new $12.

Michigan: current $9.25, new $9.45.

Minnesota: current $9.65, new $9.86.

Missouri, current: $7.85, new $8.60.

Montana: current $8.30, new $8.50.

Nebraska: current $9.

Nevada: current $8.25.

New Jersey: current $8.60, new $8.85.

New Mexico: current $7.50.

New York: current: $10.40, new $11.10.

Ohio, current $8.30, new $8.55.

Oregon: current $10.75.

Rhode Island: current $10.10, new $10.50.

South Dakota: current $8.85, new $9.10.

Vermont, current $10.50, new $10.78.

Washington, current $11.50, new $12.

West Virginia, current $8.75.

