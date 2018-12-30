  • KDKA TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Parkway East reopened to traffic early Sunday morning.

Westbound I-376 closed on Wednesday morning between the Boulevard of the Allies off-ramp and the Grant Street interchange while crews conducted bridge dam replacement and roadway reconstruction.

The work was initially expected to continue through 10 a.m. Sunday, but crews finished early and the road reopened around 12:30 a.m.

According to PennDOT, there may be overnight lane restrictions in that part of the Parkway in 2019 for minor work.

There will be no work on the Parkway East from Dec. 21 to Jan. 5.

Work is expected to resume on Jan. 7. PennDOT will release additional details closer to that date.

