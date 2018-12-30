  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMJoel Osteen
    08:30 AMKD/PG Sunday Edition
    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMSteelers Kick-Off
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dean Street, Investigating Shooting, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating after an early-morning shooting in the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar area of the city on Sunday morning.

At approximately 4:14 a.m., officers responded to the 6400 block of Dean Street for a shots fired call.

Shots were reportedly fired into a house and the people inside the house fired shots back outside, according to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety.

No one was injured during the exchange of gunfire.

Stay with KDKA.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s