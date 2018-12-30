Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating after an early-morning shooting in the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar area of the city on Sunday morning.

At approximately 4:14 a.m., officers responded to the 6400 block of Dean Street for a shots fired call.

Shots were reportedly fired into a house and the people inside the house fired shots back outside, according to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety.

No one was injured during the exchange of gunfire.

