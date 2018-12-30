Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday, but running back James Conner will return.

Just about an hour and a half before kick-off, the Steelers announced that Brown, safety Sean Davis and linebacker Vince Williams would not be playing against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brown experienced some knee discomfort after last week’s game against the Saints and missed some practice time. Davis missed two days of practice due to a quadriceps injury and Williams missed a week of practice due to a toe injury.

Conner, meanwhile, has missed the last three games due to an ankle injury, but he practiced all week and is active for Sunday’s game.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph, OT Zach Banner, LB Ola Adeniyi and DE L.T. Walton are also inactive.

The regular season finale starts at 4:25 p.m. on KDKA-TV.