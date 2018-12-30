Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Before Sunday’s Steelers game at Heinz Field, the team announced a $70,000 donation to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh’s Victims of Terror fund.

The money was raised in cooperation with Underground Printing and Tim Hindes, who created the “Stronger Than Hate” design that has been printed on t-shirts and other products since the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

The Steelers approved the use of their logo for Hindes’ design and partnered with Underground Printing and Hindes, the Principal and CEO of Trailblaze Creative, to set up the sale of shirts with the “Stronger Than Hate” logo.

The organization ensured all proceeds from sales would benefit the Fund for Victims of Terror.

#Steelers President Art Rooney II presented a check to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh's Victims of Terror Fund. #StrongerThanHate READ: https://t.co/8Asdjv4R9t pic.twitter.com/iGNtgOEe2T — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 30, 2018

Steelers President Art Rooney II, Hindes and Mike Withrow, of Underground Printing, presented the $70,000 check to Meryl Ainsman, the Chair of the Board for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, prior to Sunday’s game.