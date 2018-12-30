YEAR IN REVIEWThe Biggest Pittsburgh News Stories Of 2018
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Before Sunday’s Steelers game at Heinz Field, the team announced a $70,000 donation to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh’s Victims of Terror fund.

The money was raised in cooperation with Underground Printing and Tim Hindes, who created the “Stronger Than Hate” design that has been printed on t-shirts and other products since the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

stronger than hate shirt ithen global Steelers, Underground Printing Donate $70K To Tree Of Life Shooting Victims Fund

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Steelers approved the use of their logo for Hindes’ design and partnered with Underground Printing and Hindes, the Principal and CEO of Trailblaze Creative, to set up the sale of shirts with the “Stronger Than Hate” logo.

The organization ensured all proceeds from sales would benefit the Fund for Victims of Terror.

Steelers President Art Rooney II, Hindes and Mike Withrow, of Underground Printing, presented the $70,000 check to Meryl Ainsman, the Chair of the Board for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, prior to Sunday’s game.

