  KDKA TV

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in McKeesport.

Allegheny County Police say County 911 received multiple calls about a woman being shot inside a home on 31st Street near Rockwood Street just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

When McKeesport Police and emergency medical services arrived at the home, they found a 46-year-old woman suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh trauma center. She was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police say they do not have a suspect or a motive for the shooting, but detectives are following possible leads.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

