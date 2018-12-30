Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 11,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken and pork sausage products are being recalled because they might be contaminated with pieces of metal.

The recall affects R.L. Zeigler Co. Red Hot chicken and pork sausage items that were produced on Nov. 29 and shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The following products are being recalled:

24-oz. plastic packages containing approximately 9 links of “ZEIGLER A TRADITION OF GREAT TASTE RED HOTS” with a “Use By Jan 24 19” date.

24-oz. plastic packages containing approximately 9 links of “EXTRA HOT ZEIGLER A TRADITION OF GREAT TASTE RED HOTS” with a “Use By Jan 24 19” date.

The recalled products have an establishment number of “EST. P-9156S” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The company received consumer complaints about the products on Dec. 13 and 27. The Food Safety and Inspection Service says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to the recalled products.

Anyone who purchased the recalled products should throw them away or return them.

For more information, visit www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/recalls-and-public-health-alerts/current-recalls-and-alerts.