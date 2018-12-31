SEVERE WEATHER ALERTWind Advisory In Effect From 9 P.M. Monday To 7 A.M. Tuesday
Filed Under:Barricaded In Home, Beaver County, Local TV

BIG BEAVER (KDKA) — State police surrounded a house in Beaver County on Monday.

According to police, the situation started shortly after 5 p.m. when a male suspect barricaded himself inside a home on Foxwood Road in Big Beaver and refused to come out.

big beaver house surrounded Male Suspect In Custody After Barricading Himself In Big Beaver Home

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Troopers say the man was alone, but he had guns inside the house with him.

It’s not clear why the man was wanted or why he was refusing to come out.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody just before midnight.

