BIG BEAVER (KDKA) — State police surrounded a house in Beaver County on Monday.

According to police, the situation started shortly after 5 p.m. when a male suspect barricaded himself inside a home on Foxwood Road in Big Beaver and refused to come out.

Troopers say the man was alone, but he had guns inside the house with him.

It’s not clear why the man was wanted or why he was refusing to come out.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody just before midnight.