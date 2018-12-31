Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A body was pulled from the Ohio River Monday morning.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the Emsworth Lock and Dam at approximately 10:35 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting that there was a body in the water.

Ohio Township Police and paramedics found a man floating face down in the river. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives were called to the scene where the man has been tentatively identified as the investigation moves forward.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS or 1-833-255-8477.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details