Butler City Police K 9 Dies

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — The Butler City Police Department says their K-9 officer has died.

Police Chief Bob O’Neill says K-9 Gunner seemed to be feeling ill on Thursday evening so his handler, Lieutenant Grooms, took Gunner to the veterinarian.

The vet found that Gunner had many irreparable internal issues. O’Neill says Gunner was laid to rest at the hospital.

(Photo Courtesy: Butler City Police)

According to O’Neill, Gunner had been with the police department for several years and helped officers take a wanted suspect into custody without incident just a few days before he died.

Condolences can be sent to the following address:

Butler City Police Station
200 West New Castle Street
Butler, PA 16001

The police department is also accepting donations to their K-9 fund to help the city acquire a new K-9 officer. Donations can be sent care of the Butler City Police Canine fund.

