CENTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police say a Butler County man caused a disturbance at a bar before fleeing from police Sunday.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the Belmont Bar in Center Township.

According to state police, 39-year-old William Barbary, of Butler, was inside the bar when he began threatening to fight patrons and the bartender.

When state troopers arrived on the scene, Barbary was standing in the parking lot. When the bartender identified Barbary as the one causing a disturbance, Barbary ran away.

Troopers caught up to Barbary near Sunset Drive and took him into custody.

Barbary was taken to the Butler County Jail to await arraignment. He’s facing multiple charges, including resisting arrest, terroristic threats, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.