Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Grab the umbrella, rain is expected to arrive this morning after 8 a.m. and stick around through the day.

At this point model data shows some breaks in the rain beginning after 10 p.m. tonight, meaning we may be counting down into 2019 with dry, warm and windy conditions.

Wind Advisory tonight. Cold front crosses overnight. Strong wind gusts along and behind front. Strong gusts possible at any time during advisory period. Saturated ground will make it easier for wind to bring trees down. Scattered power outages possible. pic.twitter.com/vRMrcx2C0y — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) December 31, 2018

We need 0.34” of rain to set a new record for yearly rain and at this point, it looks like we will easily get there with time to spare. New record rain numbers could be set around the 4 p.m. news.

Expect most of the afternoon to have temperatures in the mid to upper 40s before we warm up after 8p. Today’s high will be set around midnight and I have the high set at 57°.

Tomorrow’s high will also be near 57° but temperatures will plummet after about 8a in the morning.

The wind advisory begins this evening and also goes through the early morning hours. Wind gusts are expected to be around 50mph.

No snow expected for the next 7 days.

Next rain chance comes on Friday.