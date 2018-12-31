SEVERE WEATHER ALERTNew Year’s Eve Celebrations Could Be Hindered By Rain, Wind Advisory
NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) – A body was discovered in North Braddock on New Year’s Eve following ShotSpotter notifications the day before.

Police in North Braddock say that they received ShotSpotter notifications late Sunday evening in the area of Jones Street and Hawkins Avenue. Officials say that a ShotSpotter notification was received at approximately 6:45 p.m.

When police searched the area, they were unable to locate anything.

Monday morning, a resident came out of his home in the 700-block of Hawkins Avenue and found a man who dead on his porch. Authorities say that the man was found dead underneath a grill.

The home-owner called 911 at approximately 8:40 a.m. to report the incident to police.

Authorities say that they identified the victim as an 18-year-old male from the area.

Investigators have found five to seven gun shell casings on the street near the house.

Police encourage anything with information regarding the shooting to contact the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS of 1-833-255-8477.

