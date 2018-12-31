SEVERE WEATHER ALERTNew Year’s Eve Celebrations Could Be Hindered By Rain, Wind Advisory
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With less than 24 hours to go, 2018 became Pittsburgh’s wettest year on record.

A rainy New Year’s Eve pushed the precipitation total for the year over 57.41 inches around 5 p.m.

That 57.41-inch record was set back in 2004, thanks in part to Hurricanes Ivan and Frances.

This year also saw a historic rainfall of 3.73 inches on Sept. 9 that set the record for the second wettest day ever recorded in Pittsburgh.

The National Weather Service says their records date back to 1871.

  1. Wayne Hartman says:
    December 31, 2018 at 5:46 PM

    Thanks to geoenginerring!

