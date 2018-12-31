Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With less than 24 hours to go, 2018 became Pittsburgh’s wettest year on record.

A rainy New Year’s Eve pushed the precipitation total for the year over 57.41 inches around 5 p.m.

That 57.41-inch record was set back in 2004, thanks in part to Hurricanes Ivan and Frances.

BREAKING WEATHER: With the latest observation just in, .34" of rain has fallen, so far today. This means 2018 will go down as the wettest year on record in Pittsburgh. More rain is expected this evening, too. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ncsCmXYmUy — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) December 31, 2018

This year also saw a historic rainfall of 3.73 inches on Sept. 9 that set the record for the second wettest day ever recorded in Pittsburgh.

The National Weather Service says their records date back to 1871.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details