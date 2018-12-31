Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was a year of rage when hundreds took to the streets over the shooting of a young black man, a summer in which scandal that revealed the sins of the fathers, and a time of disbelief and deep sorrow over the massacre in the synagogue, which Mayor Bill Peduto called “the darkest hour in our city’s history.”

In the spring, it felt as if the world were falling down, literally, as record rainfall spawned massive landslides across the region.

In May, the sensational murder of Rachael DelTondo commanded national attention and a continuing mystery over just who is responsible.

Then in June, East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld allegedly shot Antwon Rose as the 17-year-old ran from a car, revealing deep divides in the community.

A train derailed near Station Square in August, and despite the massive damage, no one was hurt, but later that month, faith in the Catholic community was dealt a devastating blow when a grand jury revealed in sickening detail hundreds of incidents of clergy sex abuse.

And then, as if the news could not get any worse, on Oct. 27, an event of unspeakable horror shocked the world — the massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill. At a vigil the following night, Peduto called on the community to pull together.

“We will work together as one. We will defeat hate with love. We will be a city of compassion welcoming to all people no matter what your religion or where your family came from on this earth or your status,” he said.

It has been a tumultuous and oftentimes tragic year, but there is also hope that 2019 will be a time of healing for our community.