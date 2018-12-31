Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown did not play in Sunday’s season finale against the Bengals, but reports say it wasn’t because of an injury.
Brown experienced some knee discomfort after the Saints game and missed some practice time in the days leading up to the Bengals game. He was listed as inactive against the Bengals.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports, however, that Brown had a disagreement with a teammate Wednesday morning during a walk-through practice preceding their regular afternoon practice.
Sources told the Post-Gazette that Brown “became disgusted and threw a football in anger at one of his teammates.” Brown reportedly chose not to practice with his teammates for the rest of the week. He also reportedly skipped Saturday’s walk-through practice and meeting.
The Post-Gazette reports that Brown did show up at Heinz Field on Sunday, expecting to play, but he was never on the field for the start of the game and reportedly left the stadium at halftime.
Guess they didn’t need him. Not as important as he thinks he is.