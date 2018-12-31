Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Black Monday sets in for the NFL, the coaching carousel begins to spin around the league.

Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak has sparked the interest of a couple of teams who are in need of a new head coach.

Reports say that the Denver Broncos, who just fired Vance Joseph after two seasons, and the Cleveland Browns are set to request an interview with the NFL Hall of Famer.

Munchak has held the offensive line coaching position in Pittsburgh since 2014. Before Pittsburgh, he was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2011-2013. He also spent time with the Hoston Oilers/Titans organization as an assistant from 1994-2010.

Munchak was a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee in 2001 after a successful career as a lineman for the Hosuton Oilers from 1982-2003. He attended Penn State and was a first-round pick in the 1982 NFL Draft.