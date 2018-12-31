SEVERE WEATHER ALERTNew Year’s Eve Celebrations Could Be Hindered By Rain, Wind Advisory
NEW YORK CITY (CBS NEWS) – It’s New Year’s Eve, and billions of people around the world plan to ring in the new year tonight. In New York City, more than one million people are expected to pack into Times Square. Roughly 7,000 New York City Police Department officers and heavily armed counter-terrorism teams will be standing by to keep them safe.

For the first time, an NYPD drone will be part of their aerial arsenal. It’s designed to supplement the police helicopters circling above and the more than 1,200 fixed cameras in the 10-block area.

“The drone actually is able to give us a view inside any of the gaps between those cameras,” John Miller, deputy commissioner for intelligence and counter-terrorism for the NYPD. “It gives us flexibility, visibility, and agility that you wouldn’t have with another device.”

For the NYPD, preparing for New Year’s Eve is a year-long affair.

For more on this story, visit CBS News.

