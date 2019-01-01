Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – According to a tweet by the NFL Network’s Jason La Conforta, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has requested a trade.

Antonio Brown has requested a trade. Im told it was not a demand but he has asked to be dealt. Very unlikely Rooney would capitulate. Brown has issues with Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger. Feels like the coach is too aligned with the QB. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 1, 2019

La Conforta reports that the trade request is not a demand, but Brown has issues with head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Brown did not play in Sunday’s season finale against the Bengals, and reports say it was because of a disagreement with Roethlisberger that led to Brown skipping practice.

Roethlisberger downplayed the incident during his weekly radio appearance with 93.7 The Fan on Tuesday, saying, “If there was a blowout, I certainly didn’t see it.”

“I’m blessed to play with him. I consider him one of my closer friends,” Roethlisberger said.

Apparently the feeling is not mutual.

Former Steelers safety and current NFL analyst for ESPN Ryan Clark had some unflattering things to say about Brown, saying “When you give him money, you’re going to create a monster,” among other things.