SALTLICK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A reward is being offered for information about a fire that killed two horses and seriously burned two others in Fayette County.

The barn on Buchanan Road in White went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

Two horses named Josey and Poncho were killed in the fire.

A third horse named Rebal was seriously burned, but is expected to be okay.

A fourth horse, Domingo, was also burned in the fire but managed to escape the barn. It was found in the woods about a mile away and is being treated by a veterinarian.

It has a 60 percent chance of surviving, family says.

The family that owns the horses is offering a $500 reward.

They say there was no electricity or hay in the barn when the fire started.

Firefighters have not yet determined what sparked the fire.

