(KDKA) – With the new year everything starts fresh, and it doesn’t get any more fresh than newborn babies.

According to local hospital reports as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, one of the first babies born in the new year in the area came in at 12:37 a.m. at Excela Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.

Baby boy Miles came in weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces and 18.5 inches long. He is the first child of Jaclyn and Christopher Bartko of North Irwin.

West Penn Hospital’s first baby was delivered at 12:54 a.m., beating Magee-Womens Hospital’s first baby by a minute.

Carsyn Salvati weighed in at 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 21 inches long at Magee. She is the daughter of Nikita Harbison and Daniel Salvati.