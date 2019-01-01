Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The line of lucky ticket holders for the hit show “Hamilton: An American Musical” wrapped around the Benedum Center on Tuesday night.

It’s been one of the most anticipated shows in the city since it was announced it was coming more than a year ago, and tonight was the very first showing in Pittsburgh.

“Everyone wanted to see it, so to get a chance to get in when so few could, we really appreciate it,” said Cynthia Stith, a ticket holder.

With such high demand and so few tickets, people had to get creative when the ticket sale went live online in November.

“We had a couple of different computers going when they first went on sale, and we were 308th place, so we are excited,” said Amy Larson, ticket holder.

KDKA even spotted Tony Award-winner and Pittsburgh native Tamara Tunie racing in to grab her seat. She said she’s already seen it three times.

“It’s brilliant, and it’s entertaining, and it’s educational,” said Tunie. “The music is some of the best music ever written for the Broadway stage.”

The rapped-through musical about the life of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton runs in Pittsburgh through Jan. 27.