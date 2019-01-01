SEVERE WEATHER ALERTWind Advisory In Effect From 9 P.M. Monday To 7 A.M. Tuesday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands of Pittsburghers braved the pouring rain and packed into 14 city blocks to celebrate the New Year.

Many families were thankful for First Night’s indoor activities this year so kids could have fun without getting drenched.

Watch Meghan Schiller’s report —

 

There was kid-friendly fun inside the family tent, where parents stood back and watched the Legos entertain. Adults posed for funny pictures and snagged hot chocolate.

Conditions may have been damp, but things were really heating up at the Fire and Ice Plaza.

Watch David Highfield’s report —

 

Steel Town Fire lit up the night sky for a sixth straight year and Richard Bubin chilled out the crowd with his amazing ice sculptures.

ice sculptures first night Thousands Brave Rain To Ring In 2019 At First Night Pittsburgh

(Photo Credit: Tyler Bubin)

One of the traditions of First Night is the New Year’s Eve Parade featuring Cheryl Capezzuti’s giant puppets.

Capezzuti gives volunteers a theme and then they run with it.

Watch David Highfield’s report —

 

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and Highmark were celebrating 25 years of bringing not only Pittsburghers but people from all over the world together in one spot, beneath the glistening “Future of Pittsburgh” ball.

