NORTH MAHONING, Pa. (AP) — A fast-moving house fire in western Pennsylvania that killed an 11-year-old girl has been ruled an accident.

Investigators say an electrical problem sparked Sunday morning’s blaze in North Mahoning. The girl’s father and her sister were injured in the fire, which destroyed the family’s home.

The fire broke out shortly before 7 a.m. and flames were burning through the roof when firefighters arrived. The father told them one of his daughters was trapped in a second-floor bedroom.

Firefighters then used a ladder to get into the house, but the girl was pronounced dead a short time later. The father and the other girl were treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.

The names of the girls and their father have not been released.

