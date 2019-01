Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s new, real IDs will start being issued in March.

You don’t have to get a new ID if you don’t want one.

But starting in October of next year, there are some places you won’t be able to go using your current ID, including through security at the airport, and some federal facilities.

You can apply ahead of time, so that you don’t have to wait once they’re rolled out in March.

