Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you were to look for the definition of “meh,” look no further than the forecast.

The next several days will not be cold enough for those who love Winter, and it won’t be warm enough for those who love Spring. It will basically be a forecast that runs right down the middle of those two seasons.

Cloudy skies continue through Wednesday.

Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, there is the slight chance of a few flurries or even areas of drizzle, as a weak disturbance passes to our north.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

We’ll brighten the forecast Thursday into early Friday, with high pressure taking over for a bit.

We are, though, watching a frontal system that will lift in from the south. This will bring us our best chances for rain late Friday into Saturday morning.

Temperatures over the next several days will bobble around in the 40s, making this forecast downright “meh.”