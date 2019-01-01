  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a relatively peaceful night in Downtown Pittsburgh as New Year’s Eve celebrations were under control on First Night on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Police only arrested one person for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct and EMS reported no one was transported for any medical issues.

This despite thousands of people ringing in the New Year Downtown despite the rain and windy conditions.

The winds did not affect the fireworks and the warm temperatures added to the celebration.

