PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rain and gusty wind are making for a messy first morning of the new year, with thousands losing power overnight.

The situation is getting better as wind gusts, which topped out at about 51 miles-per-hour overnight, are dying down. Trees and wires are lying in the roadways and on power lines in the aftermath.

tree down Many Without Power As Rain, Wind Cause Messy Start To New Year

Photo Credit: KDKA

Still, there are about 1,850 West Penn Power customers and 7,700 Duquesne Light customers without power as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

West Penn was able to restore about 200 customers early Tuesday morning, but Duquesne Light said about 1,000 are without power in the Dormont and Mount Lebanon areas.

In Murrysville, the intersection of Route 286 and Hilty Road is closed because of wires and trees down. Crews are not yet on the scene as of 6 a.m.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for this developing story.

