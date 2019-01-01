Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rain and gusty wind caused some issues overnight, but it appears things are starting to die down a bit on Tuesday morning.

It is still windy out there, however.

Just looking at the Pittsburgh airport, the strongest gust so far has been 39mph.

We have seen most of the rain from this system with cold front expected to push through around 6 a.m. Behind the front, temperatures and winds will fall.

Tuesday’s high will be the same as Monday, coming in at 61 degrees.

More mild weather is incoming for area too. The highs will be near 40 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s starting on Friday and lasting through the weekend.

The next chance for rain is very late on Friday night into Saturday. Speaking of rain, we did set a new record with 57.83 inches of rain falling for 2018.