WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – First responders were busy overnight with vehicle crashes throughout the area.

One of those crashes appears to be weather related.

Crash First Responders Busy Dealing With Overnight Vehicle Crashes

Photo Credit: KDKA

A tree was partially down on route 819 between Kunkle Street and Fire Station road in Salem Township. The car hit the tree, shattering its windshield.

Two passengers were taken to the hospital but the driver was not injured.

Also in Westmoreland County, the intersection of Route 286 and Hilty Road in Murrysville is closed due to downed wires. The Murrysville Police said the intersection could remain closed for the majority of the morning.

