ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was injured in a crash involving a school bus in Westmoreland County on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. along Hyde Park Road in Allegheny Township.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

According to emergency officials, no students were on the bus at the time, but the driver of the vehicle had to be rescued.

There’s no word on that person’s condition.

Hyde Park Road had to be shut down in both directions while police investigated and crews cleared the scene.

