Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An important recall concerning blood pressure medication was released by the FDA on Wednesday.

The manufacturer is voluntarily recalling 80 lots of three Valsartan medications.

The drugs, which are to treat high blood pressure and heart failure, are being recalled after concerns that they may cause cancer-causing ingredients surfaced.

Drugs affected by the recall have expiration dates between May 2019 and March 2021.

So far, the FDA has not reported any illness associated with the medication.

The USDA encourages users to contact a pharmacist or doctor if you have any of the recalled drugs.