INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) – An inmate at an Indiana Co. prison was found dead on New Year’s Eve.

The inmate was apparently killed by someone else in the prison, according to the coroner.

Luis Santiago was found unresponsive at SCI Pine Grove. Santiago, an inmate at the prison, was serving a life sentence for aggravated assault.

The coroner listed Santiago’s cause of death as “trauma at the hands of another.”

Officials say they are interviewing the victim’s cellmate.