WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Kennywood Park is well underway on the construction of their newest attraction, the Steel Curtain roller coaster.

The park posted this time-lapse video of the construction of the coaster which shows the progress of the site from November through last month.

RELATED STORIES:
Here We Go! Crews Hard At Work On Kennywood’s New ‘Steel Curtain’ CoasterKennywood Unveils Steelers-Themed Cars For Steel Curtain Roller Coaster
Steelers Country Is Coming To Kennywood: New Coaster ‘The Steel Curtain’ Unveiled

“This is the biggest coaster Kennywood has ever done,” says Kennywood spokesman Nick Paradise. “Even bigger than the Steel Phantom back in the ’90s.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers-themed coaster and accompanying Steelers Country will be the parks main attraction and are slated to open this summer.

