WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Kennywood Park is well underway on the construction of their newest attraction, the Steel Curtain roller coaster.

The park posted this time-lapse video of the construction of the coaster which shows the progress of the site from November through last month.

Speed through the first stages of construction on #SteelCurtain with this time lapse video! Opening this… https://t.co/7jaRxovf2D — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) January 1, 2019

“This is the biggest coaster Kennywood has ever done,” says Kennywood spokesman Nick Paradise. “Even bigger than the Steel Phantom back in the ’90s.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers-themed coaster and accompanying Steelers Country will be the parks main attraction and are slated to open this summer.