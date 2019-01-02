Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local teenager is about to reach her goal of raising $50,000 for Make-A-Wish, and she’s done it by writing and producing her own musicals at her high school.

Mikayla Davic wrote her first musical five years ago as a project in middle school, never really expecting to put it on stage. Since then, the Baldwin High School senior has written and produced a musical every year, with the fifth on stage starting Jan. 3, 2019.

“My parents, together, have really instilled in me the sense of ‘I can do whatever I want to if I put my mind to it,'” Mikayla said.

MORE KIDSBURGH:

Seventy-five kids, from kindergarten through high school, are performing in “Lost and Found,” using Mikayla’s script and popular music. For the past four years, each show has raised money for Make-A-Wish.

“I’ll never forget the first year we did our show, we were able to grant two wishes for Make-A-Wish,” Mikayla says.

The kids in the show also help raise money, sometimes scouring their house for spare change to donate.

Mikayla’s dad, Mike Davic, says, “We’ve heard that from the parents, how much it’s meant to the parents as well, that they’re teaching their kids the importance of giving back.”

High School Senior Alexa Trimbur, who’s been in all of Mikayla’s shows, says, “All the kids are so great. They work their butts off. It’s really rewarding afterward to see the outcome of how much money we raise and the people we help.”

Samara Silverstein, with Make-A-Wish, says Mikayla’s won awards for such a major undertaking, beyond what most adults, much less kids, can accomplish.

“None of them do something like this – something this large,” she says.

Each of Mikayla’s five musicals has a message. It’s been about believing in magic, finding your home, and this year, it has an even more personal message.

“I want the kids in my show, and who see my show, to embrace who they are and to go out in the world and make a difference with it,” Mikayla says.

Mikayla hopes anyone watching will learn to not underestimate kids.

“The next time that a kid comes to you with a crazy idea, like I had, you shouldn’t ask them why they have that idea. You should ask them how they can get it done, because kids can do it,” she said.

The show called “Lost and Found” is on stage at Baldwin High School Jan. 3-5, 2019.

For information on attending and to donate to help reach the $50,000 goal, got to: http://www.mikswish.weebly.com