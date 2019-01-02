Filed Under:Adam Daniels, Aggravated Assault, Assault, Baseball Bat, Baseball Bat Attack, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Local TV, New Alexandria, Pennsylvania State Police, PSP, State Police, Westmoreland County

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A person is behind bars after they allegedly assaulted two men from Latrobe with a baseball bat.

Adam Daniels, of New Alexandria, is now behind bars after police say he allegedly assaulted two people with a bat.

Pennsylvania State Police say that the assault happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning at a New Year’s Eve party.

Authorities say all of those involved were at a home on Forbes Trail Road in Hempfield Township when Daniels struck two male individuals in the face with a bat causing moderate injuries.

Daniels is in jail on several charges which include aggravated assault.

