Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A person is behind bars after they allegedly assaulted two men from Latrobe with a baseball bat.

Adam Daniels, of New Alexandria, is now behind bars after police say he allegedly assaulted two people with a bat.

Pennsylvania State Police say that the assault happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning at a New Year’s Eve party.

Authorities say all of those involved were at a home on Forbes Trail Road in Hempfield Township when Daniels struck two male individuals in the face with a bat causing moderate injuries.

Daniels is in jail on several charges which include aggravated assault.